Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched 'Chatbot', an online application for the safety of women and children and also help in tracing missing children. “Launched 'Chatbot' with the support of police for the safety of women and children and missing children in Punjab. Now with Whatsapp number, it has also been issued to women who are disturbed by the society to register their complaints. The purpose of the government is to protect women and children at every step,” CM Mann wrote in a tweet.

The CM said that sometimes children get angry and leave home or get lost due to some other reasons. With the launch of the Chatbot app, the CM said that Punjab Police will be able to search for missing children and the work load on the police will also be reduced at the same time. The location of the child can also be traced with this app.

A helpline number 95177-95178 was also launched on the occasion. People have been asked to contact police on the said helpline number if any child is found in suspicious circumstances. Another helpline number 181 has been specially dedicated to women in the state. CM Mann said that the government is making efforts to reduce the workload on the Punjab Police.

He said the process of installing cameras will be taken up in Punjab on a large scale as a third eye to the Punjab police to improve surveillance. Mann claimed that while he was a Member of Parliament, he installed cameras in many areas of Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency, which are monitored in police stations for better policing.

On the occasion, DGP of Punjab Gaurav Yadav informed that the community program for the safety of women 'Sanjh' has been working in the state since 2011 under the name of. He said that there are 28 Sanjh centers across Punjab catering to the issues of women. The DGP further informed that so far 2.58 lakh complaints have been settled through the 181 helpline number for women, which is working round the clock.

He said that chatbot app will ensure the safety of children in the state.