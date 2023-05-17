Jalandhar: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to implementing University Grants Commission (UGC) scales for teaching and non-teaching faculty of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University, according to a statement.

The decision was taken at a Punjab Cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it said. This was the second such meeting to be held outside Chandigarh. The first one was held on April 28 in Ludhiana.

The decision to implement the UGC scales will help teaching and non-teaching staff of the veterinary university to further make concerted efforts to transform the destiny of farmers and make Punjab a frontrunner, the statement said. The Cabinet also gave approval to repeal the Punjab Revenue Patwari (Class 3) Service Rules, 1966 and the draft of the Punjab Revenue Patwari (Class 3) Service Rules 2023, it said.

This will enable the new 'Patwaris' to complete their training during the probationary period only, the statement added. As per the new rules, the training period of the Patwari candidates has been reduced from one-and-a-half years to a year.

The Cabinet further gave nod to create 18 new posts in Excise and Taxation to streamline the department's functioning and transfer the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Patiala, and the Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy, Patiala, to Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University, Hoshiarpur. In another decision, the Cabinet gave its consent for sending the case of a life convict to seek premature release and three more for rejecting such cases, the statement said. (PTI)