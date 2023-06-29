Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): In a shocking turn of events, a businessman and his associates have been apprehended by the authorities for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an individual in order to fake his death and collect a substantial insurance payout. The police, led by Senior Superintendent Ravjot Kaur Grewal, have arrested Gurpreet Singh, his wife Khushdeep Kaur, and four others involved in the heinous crime.

The investigation unfolded when Jeevandeep Kaur, the wife of the victim, Sukhjeet Singh, reported him missing to the police. The initial inquiries by law enforcement officials took an unexpected turn, as suspicion fell upon Gurpreet Singh and his family. It was soon discovered that Gurpreet, driven by financial losses in his business, had conspired with his wife and four accomplices, namely Sukhwinder Singh Sangha, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar, to stage Sukhjeet's death and fraudulently claim an insurance sum of Rs 4 crore.

The intricate plan devised by the perpetrators involved Gurpreet incapacitating Sukhjeet by spiking his drink on June 19. Subsequently, Gurpreet changed his own attire and mercilessly crushed Sukhjeet under a truck, ensuring that his body would be unrecognizable. To further solidify their scheme, Gurpreet's wife identified the disfigured corpse as that of her husband.

“Sukhjit Singh was initially administered alcohol, followed by a dose of morphine medication (30mg). This particular medicine is typically prescribed to cancer patients but how they got this drug is currently under investigation,” SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said.

“After consuming alcohol, Sukhjit Singh lost consciousness. Dinesh Kumar and Sukhwinder Singh then transported him to Rajpura using a Bolino car. Upon arrival, Sukhjit Singh was removed from the car and placed in front of the rear tires of a truck. Jaspal Singh forcefully struck Sukhjit Singh's head and face twice with the truck. This brutal act of violence had been planned meticulously over a period of 10 months,” she said.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sukhjeet Singh may have died by suicide, as his motorcycle and slippers were found near a canal on Patiala Road. However, the discovery of Sukhjeet's buried mobile phone, approximately one kilometer away from the site, raised suspicions and prompted the police to launch a thorough investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by DSP Gurbans Singh Bains, was formed to delve into the complexities of the case.

During the inquiry, it was unveiled that Gurpreet Singh had developed a friendship with Sukhjeet and often facilitated his alcohol consumption. The investigation further exposed that Gurpreet's motive was fuelled by substantial business losses, leading him to explore unlawful avenues to recoup his financial stability. In collaboration with Rajesh Kumar Sharma, a friend employed as a photostat operator at the Fatehgarh Sahib court and an unofficial handler of insurance policies, Gurpreet procured a Rs 4 crore accident insurance policy.

“The motive behind the murder was to divide the 4 crore rupees’ insurance payout among the perpetrators. Gurpreet Singh and his wife Khushdeep Kaur were designated to retain 2 crore rupees for themselves,” Grewal said.

Rajesh informed Gurpreet that the insurance amount would be disbursed to the designated heirs upon the presentation of a death certificate and post-mortem report. Armed with this information, the sinister plan to eliminate Sukhjeet Singh materialized.

The astute investigation carried out by Fatehgarh Sahib Police, with the aid of advanced forensic techniques and human intelligence, exposed the elaborate web of deception woven by Gurpreet Singh and his cohorts. The police swiftly identified Gurpreet, who had been presumed dead, alive and well.

In light of the compelling evidence, Fatehgarh Sahib Police arrested Gurpreet Singh, his wife Khushdeep Kaur, and Sukhwinder Singh Sangha for their direct involvement in the murder plot. Additionally, Jaspal Singh, Dinesh Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar, who played crucial roles in facilitating the crime, were also apprehended.