Punjab: BSF recovers drone from Pakistan carrying 2 kg heroin in Fazilka
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone suspected to have originated from the Pakistan side carrying two packets of narcotics was spotted near the Abohar border, in Punjab's Fazilka, said an official statement on Thursday.
"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said. The vigilant BSF troops thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through the drone, the force said.
𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 & 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 22, 2023
On specific information,#AlertBSF troops recovered Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) along with 2 kg(appx) suspected heroin near international border in Vil-Jodhawala, Dist-#Fazilka#BSFAgainstDrugs@ANI pic.twitter.com/sPNfJGYLTW
Earlier on Wednesday, BSF troops claimed to have recovered 14 packets of suspected Heroin (appx 500 gms) in Ferozpur district's Gandu Kilcha village. Vigilant troops thwarted Pakistani smugglers nefarious plans to push drugs in India, BSF said in a statement.
Meanwhile, BSF officials said on the intervening night of June 20-21, 2023, a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics were recovered from Rajasthan's Gharsana. According to the statement, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.
"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.