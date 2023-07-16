Chandigarh: A bombshell was found in Punjab's Chandigarh on Sunday following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area to tackle the situation.

As per the details received by ETV Bharat, the police recovered the bombshell from Shastri Nagar Sukhna Chow area in Sector 26 of Chandigarh. Sources said the bombshell was found when some children were swimming in Sukhna Chow. Soon after, Punjab Police personnel rushed to the spot and sealed the entire area. They also informed a bomb disposal squad.

Earlier on January 3, a bomb squad reached the spot where a bomb was found near state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house to diffuse a live bombshell found near the latter's residence. Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk".

In January this year, there was a commotion in the district court of Chandigarh after receiving information about the bomb. The police had received a letter which said that a bomb had been planted in the judicial complex in Chandigarh. The letter claimed the bomb was in a car, and will explode at 1 am. The district court was searched for about 4 hours. Meanwhile, a suspicious carry bag containing a tiffin and a bottle was recovered from the court complex. An army team was called from Chandimandar to investigate it. The team did not find anything suspicious after the investigation. After which the operation ended.

