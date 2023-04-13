Chandigarh: BJP's Central Election Committee has announced its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election to be held on May 10. The BJP has fielded former Raikot MLA Inder Iqbal Singh, who joined the BJP three days ago after breaking away from the Shiromani Akali Dal. The Punjab BJP made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

“The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval in the name of Sardar Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal ji on a Lok Sabha by-election to be held in Punjab,” a party spokesperson said. Inder Iqbal Atwal has been MLA of Akali Dal from Raikot in Ludhiana. Atwal belongs to a religious Sikh family.

Atwal's father Charanjit Singh Atwal contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jalandhar, where he lost to Chaudhry Santokh Singh of Congress by 19,000 votes. Pertinently, four leading political parties have announced the candidates for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll which has been necessitated after the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

It can be recalled that Choudhary passed away during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Punjab leg of the Yatra. Congress has fielded Karamjit Kaur, wife of the late Santokh Chaudhary on the seat, former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party has been fielded by the AAP and Dr. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi is the joint candidate of the alliance of Akali-BSP in the fray.

The polls on the Jalandhar will now be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.