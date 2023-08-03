Bhatinda (Punjab): In a shocking incident, armed robbers attacked a policeman and chopped off his hand in the Bhatinda district of Punjab, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the link road which connects the Dhunike village to Kaljharani under the Sangat Mandi town, a senior police official said. The injured policeman has been identified as Kickar Singh. "Singh was on his way to duty when he was stopped by a youth, who was sitting on the roadside. The youth informed him that a gang of thieves had stolen valuables from his car and also damaged his car. Singh then chased the robbers, who eventually attacked him with weapons and chopped off his hand," the police official added.

The injured cop was rushed to the Bhatinda government hospital and was then referred to a private hospital. According to the senior police official, Kicker Singh's condition is stated to be stable.

He also said that after attacking the cop, they fled from the spot. "However, they were nabbed by the villagers and were handed over to the Nandgarh police station. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and strict action will be taken against the robbers," the police official added. Kicker's wife Manveer Kaur has also demanded that strict action should be taken against the robbers.

Deputy Suprident of Police (City) Vishwajit Singh Maan met the injured cop at the private hospital.

