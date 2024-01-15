Chandigarh: In a major relief to Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against him by the district court in Chandigarh.

On October 24, 2020, an FIR was registered against Hayer and three other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders under Section 188 of the IPC after they staged a dharna at the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh to protest against farmers' bill. Hayer was granted bail but he did not appear in the court for their hearing on December 16, 2023. Following which, the court cancelled Hayer's bail and issued a non-bailable warrant.

Hayer approached the court to quash its non-bailable warrant issued against him. The court accepted Hayer's plea and the next hearing has been listed on February 2.

Notably, a case against Hayer and other leaders was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a constable. The FIR stated that the protestors were not allowed to assemble for a protest without prior permission. It said that despite requests, the protestors did not budge from Punjab BJP office and a clash had ensued with the policemen.