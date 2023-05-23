Amritsar: In a major drug recovery in Punjab's Amritsar, the Amritsar Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a drug smuggler, from whom 1600 grams of heroin and arms have been recovered, officials said on Tuesday. It is learnt that the accused was arrested by the Amritsar STF following specific inputs about drug smuggling in the area.

The STF has recovered a Chinese drone, a 32 bore pistol and a 315 bore rifle from the accused. The identity of the accused was not immediately known. An official said that the accused drug smuggler uses drones to order heroin from across the border in Pakistan. Pertinently, the arrest of the drug peddler comes close on the heels of the recovery of narcotics being smuggled by a Pakistani drone.

As per a spokesman of the Punjab Frontier of the BSF, a Pakistani drone carrying suspected narcotics, which violated Indian Airspace, was intercepted by alert BSF troops in Amritsar on Monday night. The BSF got the major breakthrough in Bhaini Rajputana, a border village under BOP Rajatal of Amritsar. An official said that the BSF jawans of Battalion 144 were on patrol at the time of the incident.

At around 10 pm, the sound of a drone was heard. The soldiers started firing at the drone even as a search operation was started after sealing the area. BSF Commandant Ajay Kumar Mishra said that the drone was found fallen in the nearby fields to which a bag was tied. On opening the bag, 2 packets of suspected heroin were recovered carrying 2.1 kg of heroin.

According to official sources, BSF jawans have succeeded in foiling five drug smuggling attempts in four days in the Amritsar sector. The BSF also seized a consignment of heroin, the international value of which is believed to be around Rs 14 crore.