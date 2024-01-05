Ajnala (Punjab) : A court in Ajnala, Punjab, gave a three-day police remand to Gurpreet Singh, an associate of jailed Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De organization. Gurpreet Singh was presented by police in Ajnala court today in the Varinder Singh kidnapping case.

Gurpreet Singh has been presented in Ajnala court. The kinapping case was registered in the Ajnala police station. The complainant Varinder Singh has alleged that he has been beaten by Amritpal Singh's associates, according to sources in the police department. Gurpreet Singh was arrested by the police yesterday at the Delhi railway station while returning from Sri Hajur Sahib.

Amritpal Singh is being currently locked up in Dibrugarh Jail. At the same time, this companion of Amritpal was also arrested by the Punjab Police from the railway station in Delhi today and was presented before the court. After receiving the custody of Gurpreet Singh, the police will further question him regarding Amritpal's activities.