Hoshiarpur (Punjab) : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surjit Singh Ankhi was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police sources said. He was a former sarpanch and the attack was made by unidentified assailants. Deputy Superintendent of Police Talwinder Singh said that the incident occurred when the deceased leader was sitting outside a grocery shop in a nearby locality.

Around 7 PM, Surjit Singh was sitting outside a grocery shop in his locality. Two persons came on a bike and shot four rounds of fire towards Surjit Singh. He was taken to a civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased SAD leader Surjit Singh was a former Sarpanch of Megowal Ganjian village and currently his wife is holding the same position.

Police said that the reason behind the murder incident is unknown and a search for the unidentified assailants is ongoing. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the murder so far. Further investigation is underway.

