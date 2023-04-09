Chandigarh (Punjab) : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a historic decision to change the timings of government offices from the existing 9 am to 5 pm to 7.30 am to 2 pm in the larger public interest. The new timetable will come into effect from May 2 and will remain in force through summer till July 15.

CM Mann said that in view of the scorching heat in the coming summer season, this decision was taken with the aim of making it easier for the common people to get their work done in the government offices. This decision has been taken after consultation with all the concerned parties so that everyone's loyalty can be ensured, he said, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, Punjab.

Giving more details, the Chief Minister said that it will enable the common man to get their work done in government offices early morning without taking leave from their regular work. Likewise, he said that this will also facilitate the employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that the employees will also be able to spend more time with their children who will also come home at the same time.

The Chief Minister said that this decision will be applicable to all the offices of the Punjab government. He envisioned that this will also help in saving around 300-350 MW of power at a time when a considerable chunk of power was being consumed in government offices. Bhagwant Mann said that as per the data of PSPCL, the peak load of the board starts after 1 pm in the day.

CM Mann said that the new timetable will also ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised by the masses. He cited that in several foreign countries, people adjust their watches as per the season so that they can use maximum sunlight. Bhagwant Mann assured the people that the state government will take more such citizen-centric decisions in the coming days too.