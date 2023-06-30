PUNJAB 2 BIKE BORNE YOUTH ASSAULTED BY 20 TO 25 PERSONS THEIR MOTORCYCLE DAMAGED

Amritsar (Punjab): Two youth, who were going on a motorbike, were brutally assaulted by a group of around 20-25 unidentified persons in the Golden Temple area of Amritsar in Punjab on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

"The incident occurred when the two youths were riding on a motorcycle. A group of 20-25 persons, who were riding in different vehicles, chased the duo. The accused stopped the duo and severely assaulted them. They also damaged their motorcycle. The accused then fled from the spot," an official attached to the Kotwali police station said.

According to the police official, upon receiving information, they reached the spot. "A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered against the unidentified persons. We are investigating the matter. We are also checking the CCTV footage from the area," the official added. He said the youth, who sustained injuries, were referred to a nearby hospital.

Police further said that the motive behind the crime was unclear and the guilty would not be sparred. Earlier on June 28, in a shocking incident at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, a soldier identified as Gursevak Singh, who had come on leave, was shot dead. The deceased soldier was a resident of Tarn Taran, who came on leave on 17 June 2023 and was supposed to return to duty.

