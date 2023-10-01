PRIEST OF AMRITSAR TEMPLE GETS EXTORTION THREAT WRITTEN ON PAK NOTE IN DONATION BOX

Amritsar: A priest of Ghanupur Kale village in Cheharta in Amritsar received an extortion threat that was written in Punjabi on a Rs 100 Pakistani currency note. The extortionist threatened to kill the priest if he did not pay Rs 5 crore.

Ashneel Maharaj, priest of Balaji Dhama Temple has filed a complaint at Chheharta police station and investigations have been initiated in this connection. He told police that while collecting donations received at the drop box, the temple management members found a Pakistani currency note.

On the note, it was written that the priest had been warned several times but he did not pay any heed to them. If he did not provide Rs 5 crore, he would be eliminated, the note added. Addressing Ashneel Maharaj by his name, the message stated that he has collected a lot of wealth and so he has to pay Rs 5 crore. Failing which, no one in the temple would be able to save him, the message added.

Ashneel Maharaj said that he has received death threats a number of times in the past. "I have full confidence in Amritsar Police Commissioner and the local police station and am sure that the extortionist will be arrested very soon," he said. Last year, in a similar threat message he was demanded an extortion money of Rs 5 lakh.

The CCTV footage of the temple premises have been submitted to the police. There were five donation boxes outside the temple. Police said that a case has been filed on the basis of the priest's complaint. Investigations are underway to identify the miscreant, police added.