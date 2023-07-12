Faridkot: In a tragic incident, three members of the same family died due to the collapse of the roof of a house in Kotakpura town of Fardidkot district of Punjab on Wednesday morning amid incessant rains in the state, officials said. The incident took place in the wee hours today while the family was sleeping inside their house.

Gurpreet Singh, his seven-month pregnant wife Karamjit Kaur and four-year-old son Gavi died in the mishap. A 15-year-old girl Manisha in the neighborhood, was injured in the incident. Deceased Gurpreet Singh's father Ram Rakha Singh said that he was sleeping outside in the balcony and his son Gurpreet Singh aged around 39 years, daughter-in-law Karamjit Kaur, grandson Gavi and a neighbor's daughter Inderjit Kaur daughter of Nikka Singh were sleeping inside the room.

Ram Rakha Singh said that the walls of the house collapsed due to the rains at around 4 am burying the family under the debris of the roof. The walls of the house collapsed due to rain water in the fields, due to which the roof of the house collapsed. SDM Kotakpura Madam Virpal Kaur who reached the spot said that the family will be helped in every way.