Bathinda (Punjab): Jitinder Singh, a handicapped gym trainer and powerlifter has sparked motivation and dedication amongst the youth of Punjab. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Singh said that he was infected with Polio when he was a toddler and 80 per cent of his body is not functional. Despite several hurdles and increasing drug addiction in the state, Singh remained steadfast in achieving the aim of making his parents as well as the country proud.

Singh has bagged several gold medals in various state, national, and international powerlifting championships. Along with making the county proud, he also aims to curb drug addiction in the state. He said that because of the increase in unemployment, drug addiction has also increased among the youth, and in order to nourish the country's youth, physical and mental stability is important.

Also read: Thrown out of house, transwoman becomes team leader at Noida Metro station

Jitinder Singh while sharing his journey said that his gym trainer, Kuldeep Sharma, motivated him to join the gym despite his medical condition. He said that he joined the gym just for a month but he was inspired by the advantages of physical fitness and became a permanent member of the gym. Eventually, he started his own gym where he currently trains around 50 boys and also keeps the youth away from drug addiction.

He further said that a child's upbringing matters a lot adding that the child must have a decent social circle and then have an aim for their life. "I give the credit of my achievements to my parents and my teachers who never gave up on me and always supported me. They never treated me any different from the rest of the children," he added.