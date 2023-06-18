Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday conducted state-level raids on the premises of those persons, who were booked under the Cow Slaughter Act, during the past few years. At least 132 police teams comprising 900 police personnel, raided 185 premises, the police said. The raid was conducted on the instructions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that action was taken in a synchronised manner across the state from 9 am to 4 pm. All CPs/SSPs were asked to depute teams under Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors (SIGs) to conduct raids on the precincts of persons involved in cow slaughter cases to check their current status.

According to the information received, the Punjab police registered 319 FIRs under the Cow Slaughter Act in the state since 2016. Special DGP said that the purpose of carrying out this operation was to keep an eye on the violators to ensure that they are not involved in any kind of anti-social activities. He said that such raids will continue.

He assured that no one found involved in illegal cow killing/harvesting activities will be spared by the police as the law-abiding police force is committed to cow protection and conservation.

