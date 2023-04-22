Amritsar Amritsar rural police and BSF jointly seized two kg of heroin and a drone from the fields at the village of Bachiwind in Amritsar s border area The drone was first spotted by a farmer when he was working on the fields The farmer named Santokh Singh immediately informed the police who in turn intimated the BSF officials After getting information BSF officials reached the spot and started an investigation A search operation was launched jointly by the police and the BSF in the Bachiwind village During which two kg of heroin was found along with the drone A case has been filed at Lopoke police station and the matter is being investigated from all angles said police According to officials a few days back another drone was found on the wheat fields at Mahwa village in Amritsar The drone appeared to have been manufactured in China Police had initiated an inquiry into the matterAlso Read 3 magnetic IEDs dropped by drone recovered in border area of JammuLast week the BSF had shot down a drone in the IndiaPakistan border and recovered heroin the during search operation The drone was spotted at Bachiwind village near the border by the BSF troops deputed in the area The BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of the drone when it was entering into the Indian territory from Pakistan The troops had immediately shot at the intruding drone During the search operation a packet consisting three pouches of heroin weighing 32 kg an iron ring and a luminous strip were recovered