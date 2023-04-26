New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chandigarh to pay his last homage to former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday. According to official sources, the Prime Minister will reach Chandigarh at around 12 noon to pay his last respect to Badal.

On Tuesdays the Prime Minister hailed Badal as a colossal figure of Indian politics and described his demise as a "personal loss". Modi also said that Badal made a great contribution to the nay ion.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," tweeted Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the SAD patriarch worked tirelessly for the for the development of Punjab and led the State during critical moments. "The death of Shri Parkash Singh Badal is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for decades and learned a lot from him," Modi stated in another tweet.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for more than a week ago as he complained of difficulty in breathing. The veteran politician passed away at around 8 pm om Tuesday at the age of 85. He was in the intensive care unit and under close supervision of doctors.