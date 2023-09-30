PEOPLE OF ENGLAND ARE ANGRY WITH ILLEGAL ARREST OF JAGGI JOHAL SGPC GENERAL SECRETARY CONDEMNS INDIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER BEING STOPPED FROM ENTERING GURUDWARA IN SCOTLAND

Chandigarh: India has taken up the case of High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami being prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, with the British Foreign Office and the police. Now, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the incident.

Taking to X, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that wherever there is Gurdwara Sahib, anyone can go there and there is no restriction on entering the premises. According to him, the incident has occurred as the people of England are angry with the illegal arrest of Jaggi Johal, a UK national who wrote about alleged persecution of the Sikhs in India. He is lodged in a Delhi jail since 2017.

"The people of England are concerned about the illegal arrest of Jaggi Johal. So they are angry. Thus, this is happening. We want to tell the Indian Embassy no kind of tension should be created. If something like this has happened to the Indian High Commissioner in a Gurdwara, then it tarnishes the reputation of Sikhs," he said.

Grewal said that earlier an ambassador was beaten and SGPC does not support it. "The reputation of Sikhs is affected all over the world. There is no ban on entering any Gurdwara. I don't know what their exact reasons were for stopping the High Commissioner. In order to avoid any tension caused by Vikram Doraiswami's visit, he must have been stopped," Grewal said.