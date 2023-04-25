New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation. Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal died at a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab on Tuesday. He was 95.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," Modi said in a tweet. Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said.

"Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him," Modi said. "I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," he said. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences on the passing away of the Punjab politician. "Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Rajnath tweeted.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann too condoled the demise. "Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal... May Waheguru give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to bear the loss," read the translation of his tweet he wrote in Punjabi.

