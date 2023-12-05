PAKISTANI WOMAN ARRIVES IN INDIA TO MARRY KOLKATA MAN

Amritsar: The hard work of 21-year-old Javaria Khanam, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, has finally paid off as she has reached India after obtaining an Indian visa to get married with her fiance in West Bengal's Kolkata. Javaria arrived in India through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab where her fiance and to-be father-in-law received her.

As soon as Javaria arrived in Punjab, she was given a grand welcome by her to-be in-laws with a band. The Pakistani woman's fiance Sameer Khan and his father Yousafzai Khan received her at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district. After receiving Javaria at the India Pakistan border, the family left for the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport and take a flight to Kolkata where they are scheduled to get married at Khan's house.

Sameer's father Yousufzai said that in a few days Sameer and Javaria Khanam will get married, after which an appeal will be made to the government for the extension of Javaria's visa. The family hoped that the government will extend the visa period to allow Javaria to live with them. Javaria Khanam said that she got the visa after five and a half years of struggle.

“I am very happy, I can't believe that I have come here. Government of India has given me a 45 days visa. My prayers have been accepted by God,” Javaria said. She said that she and Sameer will get married in Kolkata in the first week of January. “Everyone is happy in Pakistan too. Husband Sameer said that his dream has come true by meeting me. I have waited for five and a half years. Now marriage will happen soon,” she said.

Expressing happiness, the Sameer said that Javaria had been denied the visa twice earlier. He thanked the Government of India for helping the two families reunite by giving a visa to Javaria Khanam, he said. will strengthen the strained relations between India and Pakistan.