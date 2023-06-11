PAKISTANI DRONE RECOVERED IN PUNJABS TARN TARAN

Chandigarh A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Tarn Taran district an official said on Sunday The search operation in the Rajoke village was conducted on a specific input the senior BSF official saidThe drone was found in a completely broken condition and a string for carrying a payload was also attached to it said the official The unmanned aerial vehicle was a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police said the BSF officialEarlier Border Security Forces BSF troops on Saturday morning shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics from Pakistan along the International Border near Rai village in Amritsar Punjab This comes a day after the BSF had recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border near Rai village on the intervening night of Thursday and FridayThe Public Relations Officer Punjab Frontier BSF in a statement said that the gross weight of the consignment suspected to be heroin that was recovered this morning is approximately 55 kg On June 10 at around 4 am BSF troops deployed at the border reported an Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the Rai village in Amritsar As per the laid down drill BSF troops immediately reacted the PRO addedDuring a subsequent search of the area one large packet suspected to be contraband wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape attached with a hook was recovered by the BSF troops from the farming field on the outskirts of VillageRai the PRO statement added On the opening of the big packet 5 packets of heroin weighing approximately 55 kg were found wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape the PRO said