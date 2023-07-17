Chandigarh (Punjab) : The weapons used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were smuggled from Pakistan, as per the latest revelations being made in the ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Hamid, who lives in Dubai, had played a key role in delivering these weapons from Pakistan to Punjab, India, sources said.

A wide range of guns - Austrian Glock-30, Jigana pistol, German-made Heckler & Koch, Star and AK-47 - were used in singer Moosewala murder. Hamid had sold arms to the Bishnoi gang, these sources said. Hamid, an arms supplier from Dubai, had sold arms to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Hamid also met Shehbaz Ansari, a supplier from Bulandshahr, who has often supplied arms to the Bishnoi gang. Goldie Brar group is given weapons on behalf of Hamid.

The NIA arrested hawala businessman Shahbaz Ansari from Bulandshahr on December 8, 2022. During the interrogation of Shahbaz Ansari, it was found that he was close to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Shahbaz Ansari had visited Dubai and Canada several times. There, he came in contact with Goldie Brar. During these visits, he came in contact with Faizi Khan, a Pakistani national who ran a hawala business in Dubai.

Also Read : Demand for bullet proof vehicles increased after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says car manufacturer

It was Faizi Khan who introduced Shahbaz Ansari to Hamid, a Pakistani citizen and arms supplier based in Dubai. Shahbaz Ansari's father, Qurban Ansari, was the biggest arms supplier to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the charge sheet had named more than 30 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi. Goldie Brar is said to be the mastermind of the murder and the police are still working on further details of the case.