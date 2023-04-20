Amritsar A Pakistani drone with Made in China marking was spotted by farmers in the field of a military serviceman turned farmer Bikramjit Singh on Wednesday evening The farmers were harvesting crops in Mahawa village adjacent to the Attari Wagah border when they noticed the droneIt was spotted at a combine harvester The BSF officials and police personnel at Gharinda police station were informed immediately Exserviceman Bikramjit Singh was harvesting his crop with a combine machine when a suspicious object was seen in the vehicle villagers said When Singh checked it it was found to be a drone they addedThe police and the BSF officials reached the spot soon after they received the information They took possession of the drone and launched an investigation Speaking to the media Kabal Singh a farmer said drones frequently drop goods sent by Pakistani smugglers operating across the border Also read Drone shot down near IndiaPakistan border in PunjabThis has caused difficulties in cultivation for those farmers who own land adjacent to the border Singh said The farmer leader has requested the BSF to install a device that can detect drones coming into their fields Farmers said that at times drones and even weapons are spotted on someone s land One of the farmers said that the drone must have been there for at least one and a half months since no one checked the machine for as much time A search operation has been launched by the police and BSF officials Earlier on Saturday the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab s Amritsar district and recovered packets of narcotics BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into Indian territoryDuring initial search BSF troops recovered a big bag containing three packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin from the wheat field One iron ring with hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment