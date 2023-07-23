Chandigarh: A Hindu family from Pakistan has sought the Indian government's help in rescuing their three daughters, who were allegedly kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam.

After failing to get any help from the Pakistan government and police, the family contacted BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who sought intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The incident has been reported from Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan's Punjab province. Three girls, Parmish, Roshni and Chandni, all aged around 16, were allegedly abducted a few days back. The family residing in Sadiqabad suspects that the girls have been forcibly converted.

Sirsa said that after the girls were abducted, the family had approached the police but, it has not received any help so far. Later, the family came to know that the three girls were imprisoned in the house of one Pir Mian Javed Ahmed Qadri in Deharki, located 60 km from Rahim Yar Khan district, said the BJP leader. Also, a video of the girls went viral, showing that they were being forcefully converted to Islam at the priest's house.

Sharing the information on social media, Sirsa Tweeted, "Sometimes attacks on temples in Pakistan... and sometimes forced conversion and marriage of girls from minority communities! Three girls, Parmish, Roshni and Chandni, aged 16 years and below, belonging to Hindu Lehlaram Panwar of Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, were imprisoned and forcibly converted to Islam at the house of Pir Mian Javed Ahmad Qadri at Deharki, 60 km away. The families of these girls are repeatedly contacting me and requesting help. @MEAIindia Govt of India should come forward to help these minority families of Pakistan."

Finding no other way to rescue the girls, the family has now appealed to the government of India for help. The family members told that they had contacted the government of Pakistan but their efforts were fruitless, Sirsa said adding that the family is in touch with him. "I have urged the Ministry of External Affairs to come forward to help this minority family of Pakistan," he added.