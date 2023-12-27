Chandigarh: Taking a cue from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the AAP dispensation in Punjab has decided to provide WiFi to every school in the state.

State education minister Harjot Bains shared this information on X. Bains said that every school in Punjab will now be connected to WiFi by March 31, 2024. Bains added that the ministry was working as per the deadline given by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In fact, since voted to power with a resounding mandate, the Mann government has been repeatedly underscoring the exigency of introducing innovations in the education sector. In this context they sought inspiration from the Delhi model.

Bains and team have been religiously working towards reforming the education sector including roping in more teachers. The government has decided to meet the requirement of new new teachers.

Bains added that the WiFi facility in schools will eradicate the problems of slow internet speed and signal. This will benefit both students and teachers and even absentee students can avail of the facilities from home. Bains also informed that an MoU has been signed with BSNL and IBM to connect schools for high speed internet and WiFi. Education department aims to provide quality education in government schools.

Bains also addressed the complaint of bench shortage among students. He added that soon additional benches will be provided to the students in government schools. said that now no student will sit on the ground, because benches will be provided for children to sit in government schools. The process will be over March 31 next year.