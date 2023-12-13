Ludhiana: A notorious criminal was killed in an exchange of fire with the police near Panjeta village on the Kohara-Machhiwara road on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the criminal named Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky was facing more than 20 cases. Chahal added that Vicky was killed in the exchange of fire while an assistant-sub inspector was injured in the encounter.