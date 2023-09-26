Amritsar: The 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) has begun in Amritsar on Tuesday. The meeting is being headed under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Amritsar in the wake of the NZC meeting, said officials. Punjab cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal received the Union home minister Amit Shah at the airport here on Tuesday.

The NZC which comprises Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh. The council discusses a wide range of issues, including matters related to the Bhakra-Beas Management Board, affiliation to Panjab University, road construction work under PMGSY, canal projects and water sharing, matters related to reorganisation of states, and infrastructure development.

Other issues include land acquisition, environmental and forest clearance, regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme and issues of common interest at the regional level. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had said that he would raise all issues concerning the state with Shah.