New Delhi: After Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia and Pakistan, the special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has tracked down the presence of several top Khalistani terrorists in Greece and the Philippines. The NIA team has located the presence of Satnam Singh Satta, a Khalistani terrorist in Greece, the son of Jaswant Singh of Taran Taran, cases have been registered under RC number 37/2022/NIA/DLI/ (Unlawful Activities of Proscribed Terrorists Organisation in various parts of the country) against Satta.

Similarly, the anti-terror agency has found the presence of Amrik Singh and Mandeep Singh, who hail from Ferozepur in the Philippines. The duo has also been charged with UAPA cases. Sources in the central intelligence agencies told ETV Bharat that the trio are affiliated with Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and they were assigned with the task of generating support for the Khalistan movement in Greece and the Philippines besides collecting funds.

Sources said that India’s external agency (RAW) and Indian mission in Greece and the Philippines have been provided with the details of the Khalistani terrorists. “Information about the accused has also been shared with the law enforcing agencies of Greece and the Philippines,” sources said. All the three accused also have their connection with Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

The presence of Amrik Singh and Mandeep Singh in the Philippines, and the presence of Satta in Greece were found in the month of May, sources said. “The Indian mission in the Philippines and Greece have also been put on alert,” sources said. The instruction was issued following the fact that the Khalistani sympathisers have been trying to sabotage the Indian mission abroad.

Sources further said that the names of Amrik Singh, Mandeep Singh and Satnam Singh Satta have also been included in the list of 19 other Khalistani terrorists prepared by the NIA. The NIA, according to the sources, has prepared a list of fugitive Khalistani terrorists living in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, Greece and the Philippines whose properties are likely to be confiscated for their anti-India terror activities.