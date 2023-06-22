NIA RELEASES LIST OF MOST WANTED GANGSTERS BASED IN PUNJAB AND HARYANA

Chandigarh Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a list of eight most wanted gangsters from Punjab and Haryana. Sources said that three gangsters in this list belong to different cities in Punjab, one in Chandigarh and the rest hail from Haryana. The federal investigation agency has also announced a bounty of lakhs of rupees on the heads of the gangsters.

The investigating agency said that whoever provides clue to the NIA about the gangsters, his name will also be kept confidential and the said person will be rewarded by the department. The agency has also released the photos of the gangsters along with their address. The list released by the Central Investigation Agency is as follows.

Gaurav Patial: Chandigarh gangster Gaurav Patial is at the top of the wanted gangsters list with the highest prize money. The Central Investigation Agency has announced Rs 5 lakh bounty on Gaurav Patial. Patial has many criminal cases registered under different aliases including Lucky Thakur, son of Surinder Singh, address resident Khudda Lohara Colony, Chandigarh.

Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla: Dalla also has Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, son of Charanjit Singh, is a resident of Patti Mall village Dalla, district Moga.

Gurwinder Singh, Baba Dalla: The NIA has announced Rs 1 lakh on Gurwinder Singh, a gangster based in Punjab. Gurvinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, son of Gurjit Singh, is a resident of Village Dalla, District Ludhiana.

Sukh Deol, Sukha Duneke: Likewise, Rs 1 lakh bounty has been announced on Punjab gangster Sukh Deol alias Sukha Duneke. Sukh Deol Singh alias Sukha Dooneke, son of Naib Singh, is a resident of village Dooneke, district Moga.

Neeraj Pandit: A reward of one lakh rupees has also been placed by the NIA on Neeraj Pandit, a gangster based in Haryana. Neeraj Pandit son of Mahesh, is a resident of PS Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram district Haryana.

Daler Singh Kotia: A bounty of one lakh rupees has also been announced by the Central Investigation Agency on Daler Singh Kotia, a gangster based in Haryana. Daler Singh Kotia son of Jarnail Singh, is a resident of Dera Pindoria Asandh, Karnal district Haryana.

Sandeep Bandhar: Likewise, the NIA has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Sandeep Bandhar, a gangster based in Haryana. Sandeep Bandhar son of Sr. Rajinder Prashad, is a resident of Rajiv Colony, Village Naharpur Rupa, Gurugram District Haryana.

Dinesh Gandhi: In the list of most wanted gangsters is Haryana-related gangster Dinesh Sharma alias Dinesh Gandhi on which the NIA has announced Rs 1 lakh. Dinesh Gandhi son of Satish Sharma, is a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram district, Haryana.