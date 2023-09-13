NIA IDENTIFIES 15 KHALISTANIS WHO ATTACKED INDIAN EMBASSIES IN UK AND US

Chandigarh: The Centre has started preparations to crack down on Khalistani supporters, who are carrying out anti-national activities abroad. According to sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified 15 Khalistanis, who attacked the Indian embassies in England and the United States. Hardeep Singh Nijhar, a member of Sikhs for Justice, was shot and killed in Canada this year and after this murder, angry Khalistanis targeted Indian embassies abroad.

When did the attacks take place: On July 2 this year, Khalistani supporters entered the building of the Indian Embassy in San Francisco, USA and set it ablaze. No one was killed during this incident. Apart from this, on March 19, 45 Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian embassy in England. The attack was widely condemned by the Narendra Modi-led government.

NIA team should go to Canada: It is understood that the NIA has identified 15 Khalistani supporters who carried out the attack. In this regard, a team of the central investigation agency will go to Canada next month. This team will issue a lookout circular against the attackers by communicating with the local government after identifying all the Khalistanis clearly.

Earlier, the NIA team had gone to England and America to investigate the attacks on Indian embassies. The Khalistan supporters who attacked there were identified. After this, the team of the investigative agency returned to India and released five videos of the attack on the Indian embassy.

