New Delhi: An NIA court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Front Lakhbir Singh alias Rode in Punjab's Moga district, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The land belonging to Singh is located in village Kothe Gurupura (Rode). The court order came in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 1, 2021 under various sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.