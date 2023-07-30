NGT ORDERS PUNJAB GOVT FOR POLICY TO STOP ILLEGAL TREE FELLING WITHIN 3 MONTHS

Ludhiana: In the wake of a decease in around two kilometre forest cover in Punjab, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the state government to formulate a policy to check the rampant felling of trees.

The move came after members of the Public Action Committee filed a petition before NGT complaining of illegal tree felling and lack of laws to act against offenders. Following which, the NGT issued instructions to the state chief secretary on Saturday to formulate a policy in this regard within three months.

According to the petition filed by Kapil Arora, Colonel Jasjit Singh and Kuldeep Khaira, members of the Public Action Committee of Ludhiana, more than 500 trees have been cut down in the name of development. They complained that trees have been cut down even in the government institutions of Ludhiana, including Civil Hospital, Police Commissioner's Office and Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The case was heard by the NGT under the Environment Violation Act 1986 and Article 51A. Also, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has been asked to recommend police to take action against the tree fellers.

Kapil Arora said that many states, including Delhi have already implemented a policy to address illegal cutting of trees. He said that there should be strict punishment for the offenders. Echoing the same, Colonel Jasjit Singh Gill said that trees are our resources. Gill said that a major reason behind the current flood-like situation across the country is weather change, caused due to tree felling.

Many ministers of the previous governments have also been accused of illegally cutting trees. Former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharam was accused of involvement in corruption by cutting more than 25,000 trees during the Congress government of Punjab. In 2020, an audio in this regard went viral in which officials of the forest department were talking about payment of a bribe of Rs 500 per tree. The former minister was also accused of taking Rs 500 per tree from the contractors, a case in this regard is still pending in the court.