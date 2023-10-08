NEWBORN STOLEN FROM HOSPITAL IN AMRITSAR ACCUSED CAUGHT ON CCTV

Amritsar: An unidentified woman stole a newborn baby boy from the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar last night. She was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Police have initiated a case in this regard and search is on for the accused.

The baby's mother said that she had given birth to a child after 14 years. She said that an unidentified woman had been moving around in the ward recently. Last night when she woke up she found her son missing, she said.

The family complained that lack of security arrangements in the hospital has led to the incident. "How could a newborn be carried away from the hospital by a stranger? Why was she not stopped by the security guards at the gate or even questioned anything?" the family members asked.

The incident has brought the hospital administration under the scanner. The baby was stolen from the Bibi Nanki ward. In the hospital CCTV footage, a woman was seen carrying a newborn baby out of the hospital.

The baby's family members said that they had also seen a man along with the accused when she was roaming around in the ward. "After we found the child missing we constantly demanded the administration to show us the CCTV footage. But nobody listened to us for three to four hours. It is sheer negligence of hospital authorities that our child has been stolen," a family member said.