Chandigarh: Wedding bells will be ringing soon for the son of Congress senior leader and former president of Punjab Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu. His son Karan Sidhu will marry Inayat Randhawa from Patiala. Recently their engagement was performed on the banks of the River Ganges in the presence of family members. Sidhu shared the related photos on his Twitter handle and introduced his would be daughter-in-law.

"My son fulfilled his mother's wish. He started a new journey on the auspicious Durga-Ashtami Vrata Tithi on June 26 in the lap of Ganga Mata. Our future daughter-in-law is Inayat Randhawa. Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote on Twitter that both have exchanged rings."

The photos of this engagement ceremony were shared. It includes Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and his daughter Rabia Sidhu. Inayat is the daughter of Maninder Randhawa from Patiala. He previously served in the Army. Presently, working as Deputy Director of the Punjab Defence Services Welfare Department.

It may be recalled that Sidhu was found guilty last year in a case related to a clash that took place 34 years ago and was sent to jail. He was released from Patiala Central Jail in April this year after serving 10 months of imprisonment. Since then he has been spending most of his time with his family. Last month, he visited Rishikesh with his family.

In fact, these days Navjot Sidhu was spending more time with his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was suffering from cancer, which was discovered a few months ago. Sidhu and his wife are visiting beautiful places and enjoying nature. They are also visiting religious places, performing pujas and offering prayers for the speedy recovery of Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu.