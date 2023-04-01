Patiala: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, arrested in a 34-year-old road rage case, will walk out of the Patiala jail on Saturday, his Twitter handle confirmed on Friday. The Congress leader will also be addressing the press after his release.

Sidhu's supporters and fans have assembled outside the prison to receive the former cricketer upon his release. 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad' slogans rent the air ahead of his release. The fans and supporters were seen grooving to the 'Dhol' beats outside the jail as a welcome reception to the Congress leader..

The 59-year-old was lodged in the prison in May last year after he surrendered before a Patiala court which sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment. The top court in its order ruled that lessening his punishment would undermine the justice system. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the road rage incident involving Sidhu.

Earlier, in March, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur broke the news on her official Twitter handle that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. She also narrated her ordeal of having to wait for her husband for long. "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad," her tweet read.

Navjot Singh Sidhu hit headlines during the last Punjab assembly elections for his frequent clashes with former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who was with the Congress back then. The Congress leadership had to visit the state and offer several top posts to Sidhu, including the state leadership of the Congress in order to contain the situation.

However, after Amarinder Singh's resignation, Chiranjit Singh was chosen by the grand old party for the top post. This was not taken in good spirits by the leader who joined the Congress from the BJP after his stint in cricket.