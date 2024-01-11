NAVJOT SIDHU MEETS PUNJAB CONGRESS IN CHARGE AMID ROW OVER HIS RALLIES

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing conflicts in Punjab Congress over veteran leader Navjot Singh Sidhu holding rallies on his own, party in-charge Devendra Yadav met the cricketer-turned-politician as well as party unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday.

Sidhu met Yadav at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. Earlier on Tuesday, Sidhu had left the party meeting to attend the Hoshiarpur rally. This drew ire of party leaders who complained against Sidhu's attitude and many demanded action.

Responding to his critics, Sidhu said one should not have any objections if someone is taking ahead the party's ideology in a good way. He said that his programmes were already scheduled and he had informed the party affairs in-charge. Sidhu said Yadav had told him to go if his programme was already fixed.

"Discipline within the party should be equal for all. If it is a matter of discipline for me then it should be applicable for others as well. People were stopped from attending my rallies. All my pre-scheduled programmes will continue in the same way," he added.

On the alliance with the AAP, Sidhu said he would accept whatever decision the party high command takes. "We are soldiers of the party and will accept whatever decision the high command takes. We have given our opinion to the high command on the issue. Now, we will follow the directives of the high command," he said.

Taking to his X handle, Sidhu wrote, "Ideological fight between those who consider politics as business, selling lies , mortgaging Punjab and be-fooling people to usurp power versus those who seek Punjab's revival with policies ,agenda (roadmap) and vision to save our next generation … decisive factor will be people power !!!"

Warring, who also came to meet Yadav said that he did not come to meet Sidhu. Responding to Sidhu's rallies, Warring said it is not correct to hold separate rallies at individual level. He also said that the party is keeping an eye on all activities. On the demand to expel Sidhu, Warring said, news on the matter will be heard soon.

Warring further said they would not go to Ayodhya on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation as it has already been declined by the Congress. "This is Modiji's event, we will not go there to listen to his speech. Lord Ram resides in our hearts and we will definitely go to Ayodhya but later," he said.