Chandigarh: The Punjab government is in trouble over the issue of illegal mining. A hearing will be held today in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the petition filed by former Congress president and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in this regard.

Navjot Sidhu has made the government a party in the case. Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has also asked for a record of 10 years in the case of illegal mining taking place in Rupnagar district over a similar petition filed by Sidhu.

Adverse impact on environment, flood risk: In a petition filed in the NGT, Navjot Sidhu has claimed that illegal mining with machines is taking place on a large scale in Rupnagar district. "The environment is getting damaged due to the running of machines and crushers. Illegal and unscientific mining can change the river bed in the area. This will always lead to flood risk," says the petition.

Violation of NGT rules: In the petition, Sidhu has said that strict steps should be taken soon to stop illegal mining, so that Rupnagar district can be saved from destruction. He alleged that the NGT rules are being violated while doing this mining.

Allegations of Officials' Involvement: Navjot Sidhu has further alleged in the petition that officials are also involved in this illegal mining, on whose behalf illegal mining is taking place. He has also named the officials and demanded action against them.

What did the High Court say? : Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed advocate Venu Gopal Johar as a court commissioner to investigate the illegal mining case. The Punjab government has told the High Court that it has registered 118 cases in the last year. The government has admitted that cases of illegal mining have increased rapidly in the area. Expressing concern over this situation, the High Court said that it is very important to stop illegal mining. The Court Commissioner will submit his report to the High Court by February 14. Along with this, the Punjab government will provide full security to the Court Commissioner during his visit and will pay him Rs 1 lakh as fee.

The issue raised by AAP when the Congress was in power: Rupnagar is one of the key districts of Punjab. It is also important for Sidhu to raise the issue of illegal mining in the district. The current ruling Aam Aadmi Party, being in the opposition at that time, raised the issue prominently in this district. This issue was highlighted during the 2022 assembly elections.