Jalandhar (Punjab): A woman and her daughter were shot dead by two unknown miscreants in their house in Punjab's Jalandhar, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Kaur and her daughter Preeti. The incident took place in Amar Nagar near the Bhujewal village under the Patara police station of ​​Jalandhar.

According to sources, two unknown miscreants barged into the victim's house and shot the duo. The accused then tried to burn the bodies after committing the heinous crime. On receiving the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Dhillon reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Ranjit's husband Jagtar Singh said, "On Tuesday morning, I went to visit one of my close relatives. At the same time, two unidentified bike-borne youths reached Amar Nagar and then barged into the house. The accused then shot the duo and tried to burn the bodies as well."