Sangrur (Punjab): Over 35 students of a school in Punjab's Sangrur district fell ill allegedly after consuming food at their hostel mess last night. They were admitted to the district hospital after their condition deteriorated. Doctors later confirmed that all the students were well.

The incident occurred in the Meritorious School at Ghabda in Sangrur. Angry at the school authorities, agitated parents launched a protest outside the hospital. Parents alleged that poor quality food was being served in the mess since Diwali. They said that despite complaining to the school authorities several times, no action was taken by them.

The parents said they learnt that their wards were not keeping well for the last few days and complaining of stomach ache. When all the students started vomiting together, the school authorities admitted them to the Sangrur hospital for treatment, they said.

"The school did not care to inform us that the children were ill for four days. Suddenly, the security-in-charge informed us through phone that our wards had been admitted to the hospital due to poor health. We immediately rushed to the hospital," a parent said.

The students told the doctors that the school was not providing them proper food for the last few days. "It is due to the inferior quality of food served to us that we have fallen ill. We had stomach ache and vomiting," a student said.