MANJEET SINGH GK REJOINS AKALI DAL PARTY CHIEF SUKHBIR SINGH BADAL WELCOMES

New Delhi: Jago Party's international founder Manjit Singh GK's homecoming to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after four years is sure to decide the future of Sikh politics in Punjab and Delhi. The return was legally declared after a meeting was held at GK's house on Monday. Dal Badal chief Sardar Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was present at the meeting, welcomed him. It may be recalled that GK was expelled from the party in 2019.

According to reports, Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior party officials arrived in Delhi on December 24. When GK returned to Akali Dal, he declared, "I am returning unconditionally. We must come together today to address Sikh concerns. We shall strive to strengthen the party because we believe that the interests of the nation come first." He also said that today there is a need to be united on the issue of Sikhs and that they will fight together for the release of the captive Sikhs.

Before this, staunch rivals Shiromani Akali Dal Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, joined hands to change the face of Sikh politics, hinting at GK's return to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). Several steps have been taken to strengthen the party in Delhi. As per reports, the impact of this alliance will be felt both in Delhi as well as Punjab.

GK had to resign from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) two years ago after several corruption charges were levelled against him. The DSGMC is controlled by the SAD, which has a majority among the members.