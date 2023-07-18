MAN KILLS NIECE AT BEHEST OF TANTRIK TO IMPROVE FINANCIAL CONDITION

Amritsar:In a chilling incident that has shocked the village of Mudhal in Amritsar, a 10-year-old girl named Sukhmandeep Kaur was brutally murdered by her own uncle on July 11 allegedly under the influence of a Godman who claimed that sacrificing the child would bring improvement in his dire financial situation.

Police who immediately arrested Dalbir, his wife and daughter in this connection confessed that he was driven to commit this heinous act after a self-proclaimed godman informed him that sacrificing a child would bring about an improvement in his dire financial situation.

The incident came to the fore when a neighbour of Dalbir- Hira Singh informed the police on July 13 that a young girl's lifeless body near his house, adjacent to Dalbir's residence. Providing crucial information, Hira Singh's statement was recorded, prompting the police to intensify their questioning of Dalbir and his family. It was during this process that Dalbir eventually admitted to the crime, shedding light on the horrifying details.

During interrogation Dalbir confessed that he attacked his niece with a knife, subjecting her to unimaginable pain and suffering. Tragically, the young girl succumbed to her injuries. Dalbir then concealed her lifeless body in a large sack and secretly stored it in the dark antechamber of his neighbour.

Also read: Man sacrifices minor cousin on advice of Tantrik in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, arrested

As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent that Dalbir's wife, Jasbir Kaur, had fallen under the manipulative influence of the self-proclaimed godman for several years. Her fascination with black magic had ensnared her, as she harboured a deep desire to acquire these supernatural abilities. The investigation revealed that Jasbir was enthralled by the tricks and promises showcased by the alleged godman, leading her to believe that practicing black magic would enhance her family's business prospects.

In light of the evidence gathered, the police formally arrested all the accused parties involved in this heinous crime. The accused, including Dalbir, his wife Jasbir, their son, and daughter, were subsequently presented before the and they were given judicial custody.

The Godman is yet to be arrested. “We are exploring all possible option to find the Godman. We hope to catch him soon,” a senior investigating officer said.

Also read: Woman arrested for killing nephew in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, caught while burying