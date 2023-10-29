Chandigarh: A freak mishap took place in rural sports competitions organised in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. A stuntman, who was performing stunts with a tractor, fell under the vehicle and lost his life. The video has gone viral on social media. According to reports, Sukhmandeep Singh (29) of Tate village has been doing stunts with a tractor. In the past, his stunts were aired on many TV channels. Sukhmandeep's wife is working in the Punjab Police Department. They have a son.

Sukhman went there as a sports competition was being conducted at Sarchur village in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency. He raised the front wheels of his tractor in the air and alighted. While the wheels of the vehicle were spinning, Sukhman stepped on the tyre and tried to venture into the driver's seat. In this sequence, he lost control and fell under the rear wheels. Immediately, the surrounding people tried to pull him out. But, the tractor, which was already moving fast, ran over the stuntman several times and as a result, he was seriously injured.