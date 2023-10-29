Man crushed to death while performing tractor stunt in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Published: 23 minutes ago
Chandigarh: A freak mishap took place in rural sports competitions organised in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. A stuntman, who was performing stunts with a tractor, fell under the vehicle and lost his life. The video has gone viral on social media. According to reports, Sukhmandeep Singh (29) of Tate village has been doing stunts with a tractor. In the past, his stunts were aired on many TV channels. Sukhmandeep's wife is working in the Punjab Police Department. They have a son.
A man was crushed to death after a tractor toppled during a stunt in the village Sarchur in Gurdaspur district, Punjab. Om Shanti.— Arvind Kumar (@Arvindkumar065) October 29, 2023
Sukhman went there as a sports competition was being conducted at Sarchur village in the Fatehgarh Churian constituency. He raised the front wheels of his tractor in the air and alighted. While the wheels of the vehicle were spinning, Sukhman stepped on the tyre and tried to venture into the driver's seat. In this sequence, he lost control and fell under the rear wheels. Immediately, the surrounding people tried to pull him out. But, the tractor, which was already moving fast, ran over the stuntman several times and as a result, he was seriously injured.
Locals immediately took the injured to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The remaining sports contests were cancelled in the wake of the incident. Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal said that the incident took place in a private event and an investigation is being conducted. He said that no prior permission was taken to organise this programme. He said that they would grant permits only to those who comply with proper safety standards.