MAJOR DRUG BUST OF THE YEAR 77 KG HEROIN SEIZED IN PUNJAB 4 TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED

Chandigarh: In a major drug bust, the Punjab Police on Sunday arrested four drug traffickers and recovered 77 kg heroin from them. The accused were involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling, police said.

The Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur made the seizure today in two separate operations wherein 41 kg and 36 kg heroin were recovered respectively. Also, three pistols were seized from the accused.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In one of the biggest heroin seizures of 2023: In two separate intelligence-led operations, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur has apprehended 4 drug traffickers and recovered 77Kg heroin (41Kg+36Kg) and 3 pistols."

He further said that these modules were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way. Police have registered FIRs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Fazilka and further investigation ongoing to demolish the network, Yadav tweeted.

He tweeted that Punjab Police is committed to make the state drug-free as per the vision of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann

This came a day after the Counter Intelligence team busted an illegal weapon smuggling module from Madhya Pradesh. The team arrested two persons, who were involved in manufacturing and supplying weapons to gangs and recovered 17 pistols along with 35 magazines from them.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the weapons were meant for being supplied to criminal gangs of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravi Balachauria. "Punjab Police is fully committed to destroy illegal arms network as per directions of CM," Yadav had tweeted.