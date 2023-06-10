Ludhiana A major incident of robbery has come to light where a group of miscreants looted around Rs 7 crore from a security firm s office and fled with a cash van after keeping the security guard and other employees hostage in Ludhiana s Rajguru Nagar area late last night The incident took place at 130 am Around 10 armed robbers entered the office of the security agency CMS that provides service to different banks and operates from its main office in Rajguru Nagar Two robbers entered from the main entrance and the remaining took the back door The robbers locked the employees and the security guard inside a room and took away the cash that was kept in the office They then fled from the spot in a cash van police said Police said they were informed at around 7 am and reached the spot immediately An investigation was started in this connection Police traced the cash van with the help of CCTV footage Finally they found the empty van from a forested area near Mullanpur village which is 20 km from Ludhiana this morning Also two weapons were recovered from the empty van but the cash was missing Police said search is on for the miscreants Ludhiana police commissioner said the miscreants would be behind the bars soon as police was very close to solving the case He said that police have received many hints and the incident was being probed from all anglesAlso Read Two cops held with 50 kg silver looted from bullion trader in Uttar Pradesh s Kanpur Dehat head constable abscondingPreliminary investigations have revealed that there was a woman in the group of miscreants The miscreants took the employees at gun point and locked them in a room police said Our primary task is to arrest the accused After that the entire matter will be investigated so as to find out whose negligence led to the incident We are yet to ascertain as to whether there was cash inside the van or not We are investigating every aspect of the case police added