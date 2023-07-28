Ludhiana (Punjab): Panic gripped Ludhiana's Giaspura area Friday morning following an alleged gas leak due to which a pregnant woman fell unconscious after complaining of breathing difficulty. The incident triggered fear among the locals as it occurred at the same place where a severe gas leak killed as many as 11 people earlier in April.

On information police along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rushed to the spot, however, the officials later ruled out the possibility of a gas leak saying that it is normal for a pregnant woman to feel breathless. The woman however was taken to the Hospital for a thorough check-up where she is said to be fine.

Ludhiana West SDM Dr Harjinder Singh reached the spot on information and took cognizance of the incident. Talking to the media, Singh Said, "There is no gas leak here. A pregnant woman complained of breathlessness and she fell unconscious here after which people started spreading news of gas leak. The woman was taken to hospital where she is fine now. We have also called the technical teams and NDRF to double-check any gas leak in the area."

Singh further said, "An investigation was conducted in the area and nothing was found. For safety precautions, people have been evacuated and further investigation is underway." NDRF officials said, "We received information that a pregnant woman became unconscious due to a gas leak. When we reached the spot, we found that there was no gas leakage in the area. Even though the locals panicked, but the situation is under control now."

MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said that even though the officials have ruled out the possibility of a gas leak in the area, the local police and the civil hospital have been informed as a precaution. Currently, the district police administration is investigating the incident and the entire area has been sealed. Teams of the municipal corporation are also checking the sewage lines.

At least 11 people, including 5 females, were killed while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leak was reported here on April 30. The NDRF officials investigating the gas leak said that the release of high levels of hydrogen sulfide which emanated from a sewer was the trigger that caused the tragedy.