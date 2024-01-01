Faridkot (Punjab): Police have asked people not to venture outside their homes after a CCTV camera captured a leopard in ​​Bir Sikhwala village of Punjab's Faridkot on Saturday. Also, pugmarks were discovered in the area. It is being suspected that the animal could have strayed into the village from the nearby forest.

The incident has triggered panic among residents of the Kotakpura area. According to villagers, some people spotted a leopard on Saturday evening after which, the CCTV cameras were checked. After looking at the footage, villages saw a leopard strolling in the area. They immediately informed the forest department officials.

On information, a team led by DSP Kotakpura Shamsher Singh Shergill and forest department officials reached the spot and launched a search operation. After spotting pugmarks near a house, the teams suspect that a leopard might have entered into the area.

DSP Shergill said that action has been taken as soon as they got information. "We have appealed to the residents not to go out on foot or on two-wheelers at night," Shergill said.

Gurpreet Kaur, wild lifeguard and her team have already initiated efforts to search the leopard. She said that she was informed by the sarpanch of the village about the leopard and her team is trying to catch the animal.