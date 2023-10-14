Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba by arresting two alleged LeT associates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. It is learnt that the operation was carried by the joint forces of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar and the central agencies.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major breakthrough, SSOC-Amritsar in a joint operation with Central agency busted a LeT module and arrested 2 persons who are residents of J&K Seizure: 2 IEDs, 2 Hand Grenades, 1 pistol with 2 Magazines, 24 cartridges, 1 Timer Switch, 8 Detonators & 4 Batteries”.

According to the DGP Punjab, the terror module was handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. “Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab. Punjab Police striving to make Punjab secure and safe as per vision of CM Bahgwant Mann,” added the Punjab DGP.

Significantly, the arrest of the two alleged LeT associates comes three days after the Punjab Police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered cash worth nearly Rs 5 crore besides a revolver and fake number plates of vehicles in Mullanpur Dakha area of Ludhiana district. Director General Police, Punjab termed the operation as a “big blow to inter-state narcotic network”.