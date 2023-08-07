KIARA ADVANI ATTENDS RETREAT CEREMONY AT ATTARI WAGAH BORDER CLICKS PHOTOS WITH BSF JAWANS

Hyderabad: Popular actress of Bollywood and Tamil films, Kiara Advani, arrived in Amritsar to watch the retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border last evening. Later, BSF shared Kiara's pictures on social media and thanked her for coming to watch the evening retreat.

In a video shared by the BSF on Twitter, Kiara is seen spending time with the jawans. Since the release of 'Sathyaprem Ki Katha' on June 29, Kiara is appearing in special interviews and shoots. According to sources, she reached Amritsar last evening for a shoot and spent some time with the BSF soldiers at the Indo-Pakistan border.

On the occasion, BSF honoured her as the guest of honour. Sitting with the BSF officers, Kiara watched the retreat ceremony and then clicked photographs with the jawans. Kiara was very happy to watch the retreat.

"Renowned Bollywood actress @advani_kiara visited the Attari Border & witnessed the impressive Retreat Ceremony parade. She expressed a deep appreciation for #BSF troops & was deeply moved by their remarkable enthusiasm," BSF tweeted.

Kiara's arrival was a surprise for the tourists who came to see the retreat at the Attari border. They were very happy to see the actress.

Kiara has worked in several Hindi and Telugu films. After making her acting debut with the comedy film 'Fugli', she played the role of MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic 'Dhoni: The Untold Story'. She also won acclaim for playing a sexually dissatisfied wife in a short film 'Lust Stories' in the Netflix and played the role of lead actress in the political thriller 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.